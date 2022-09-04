Leon Bridges headlines Andy Roddick Foundation Gala in Austin

The foundation was created to benefit out-of-school programs.

AUSTIN, Texas — The annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala is back in Austin.

The foundation, which benefits out-of-school programs, is typically hosted by Roddick and actress Brooklyn Decker.

The 2022 gala features a cocktail reception, dinner, live auction and a concert. This year, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Leon Bridges is performing at the gala.

Roddick was spotted on the red carpet prior to the start of the gala on Saturday:

At the red carpet for the Annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala tonight. There will be a live concert by Grammy-Winning singer and songwriter Leon Bridges. pic.twitter.com/q8LpUFfFcB — Dominique Newland (@domnewlandtv) April 9, 2022

It was held at the JW Marriott.

The mission of the Andy Roddick Foundation is to "expand opportunities for young people to learn, thrive and succeed," according to the foundation's website. Find out how you can help online.