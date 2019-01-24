HOUSTON — The Houston group Urban Harvest is hosting its annual fruit tree sale Saturday, an event organizers say is the largest in the country.
This year’s sale features over 100 varieties of fruit trees that “are suited to the climate and soils of the greater Houston area.”
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sawyer Yards, located at 2101 Winter Street.
Trees/plants up for sale include:
TEMPERATE/BERRY
Apple
Blackberry
Blueberry
Fig
Peach
Pear
Persimmon
Plum
Pluot
Pomegranate
Mulberry
Nectaplum
Loquat
Multigraft
Nectarine
Olive
CITRUS
Grapefruit
Lemon
Mandarin
Orange
Satsuma
Pummelo
Tangelo
Lime
Tangerine
Clementine
TROPICALS
Avocado
Ginger
Moringa
Olive
On the web: http://urbanharvest.org/fruit-tree-sale
Can’t make it to the tree sale? Urban Harvest also frequently hosts farmers markets in the Houston area. Check out their list of upcoming markets here.
Never owned a fruit tree before? Know this...
-- During the first year it is necessary to buy a fruit tree from a local nursery or order one through a catalog. We will be buying and caring for an apple tree. Most trees will cost about $25 retail.
-- You will find out that you need at least two apple trees so they will pollinate each other. It is best to order your trees in December so they arrive, bare-root and ready to plant, by February.
-- You need a spot that will get eight hours of sun for the trees to grow well. It will take you about half an hour to plant each tree. Dig that hole about twice as big as the root area.
-- During the first year your trees will not have a crop on them so you will not need to do a lot of spraying but you will need to protect the trees from fungi and bacterial blights as well as a few insects.
-- Total cost for first year buying & care: About $400.