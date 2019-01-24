HOUSTON — The Houston group Urban Harvest is hosting its annual fruit tree sale Saturday, an event organizers say is the largest in the country.

This year’s sale features over 100 varieties of fruit trees that “are suited to the climate and soils of the greater Houston area.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sawyer Yards, located at 2101 Winter Street.

Trees/plants up for sale include:

TEMPERATE/BERRY

Apple

Blackberry

Blueberry

Fig

Peach

Pear

Persimmon

Plum

Pluot

Pomegranate

Mulberry

Nectaplum

Loquat

Multigraft

Nectarine

Olive

CITRUS

Grapefruit

Lemon

Mandarin

Orange

Satsuma

Pummelo

Tangelo

Lime

Tangerine

Clementine

TROPICALS

Avocado

Ginger

Moringa

Olive

On the web: http://urbanharvest.org/fruit-tree-sale

Can’t make it to the tree sale? Urban Harvest also frequently hosts farmers markets in the Houston area. Check out their list of upcoming markets here.

Never owned a fruit tree before? Know this...

-- During the first year it is necessary to buy a fruit tree from a local nursery or order one through a catalog. We will be buying and caring for an apple tree. Most trees will cost about $25 retail.

-- You will find out that you need at least two apple trees so they will pollinate each other. It is best to order your trees in December so they arrive, bare-root and ready to plant, by February.

-- You need a spot that will get eight hours of sun for the trees to grow well. It will take you about half an hour to plant each tree. Dig that hole about twice as big as the root area.

-- During the first year your trees will not have a crop on them so you will not need to do a lot of spraying but you will need to protect the trees from fungi and bacterial blights as well as a few insects.

-- Total cost for first year buying & care: About $400.

Source: Oregon State University, read more