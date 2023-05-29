'I will never forget them' | Vietnam veteran remembers fellow service members who made the ultimate sacrifice

Marine Sgt. Max Vasquez of Kyle remembers his fellow brothers killed in the line of duty.

KYLE, Texas — Marine Sgt. Max Vasquez just returned from Arlington National Cemetery, where he was given the honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He told KVUE that he's proud of serving his country, and he is eternally grateful to his fellow brothers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Nobody wanted to go. We were America's best. We volunteered," Vasquez said.

Every Wednesday, bright and early, veterans gather inside the Austin Vet Center off of Interstate 35.

"We sit down in a circle and we talk about, 'How was your week?' We talk to each other because we can understand each other," Vasquez said.

Most people could never comprehend the things Vasquez experienced in the Vietnam War.

"They were shooting at us from the top of the building where we were hiding behind a little stone hedge fence. We had to adapt and improvise because they teach you how to fight in the jungles, and now we had to fight in the street, from house to house," he said.

It's a scene that would play out time and again for Vasquez, who was only 17 when he joined the Marine Corps in 1967 – a week after graduating from high school. Many others were just as young.

Vasquez was stationed in Huế, Vietnam, during the Tet Offensive. He received four Purple Hearts.

"That's for two wounds and two shots," Vasquez said. "When I got shot in the leg, I didn't know I have gotten shot. It looked like somebody hit me with a two by four until I took two steps and fell right on my face."

But that was nothing compared to the horrors of war he witnessed firsthand. He told KVUE about his experiences during a tour of Heroes Memorial Park in Kyle.

"I had to carry my brother, Dennis Zwirchitz out of Wisconsin. I had to carry his body back because he got hit by an RPG and he was missing his arms, half of his face and no longer had legs," Vasquez said. "But I had to carry him back to the back lines."

Vasquez said it's a vision that has been etched into his memory ever since, causing him years of trauma and PTSD. But like so many other veterans, he has pressed on, continuing to dedicate his life to serving his country.

"I have been a police officer. I'm a retired structural engineer. I've carried the Olympic torch in Atlanta. I worked four years for Vice President Bush. I worked for years when he was president and worked with the White House communications," Vasquez said.

Now at 74, not a day goes by where he doesn't remember his brothers who gave their lives so that he can continue living his. In his regiment of about 120 men, only 13 came back.

"I lost Sgt. Terry Allen. I lost Sgt. Robert Enedy. I love you, you guys. I miss you," Vasquez said. "They are my brothers. They are forever right here. I will never forget them."

He said it took him a while to physically and mentally get over his injuries. But he stays active by running and cycling. He's also a peer-to-peer counselor for veterans for suicide prevention.

