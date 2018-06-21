Although an exciting time in a couple's life, wedding planning can also be stressful and expensive. After realizing the thousands of dollars being spent on weddings, LifeAustin Church is stepping in to help four lucky couples by taking care of their special day free of charge.

Coordinators with LifeAustin are looking for local couples to share their stories with them on how a free wedding would help them and their families out. They say they realize how much more difficult coordinating a wedding for those who are struggling financially or who have recently gone through a tragedy in the past year can be, which is why they want to continue the program this year.

"We thought about couples who wouldn't be able to financially afford a wedding, or who have come up against some really intense challenges in their life, what if we could gift back to them a wedding," said Julie Lyles Carr, a pastor with LifeAustin Church. "We really want this to be a resource for couples who have been struggling financially to get to have the wedding that they would love to have or who have had a life challenge."

Carr said that something else that they have seen come out of the free wedding program are the bonds instilled by those who shared the wedding date even after the big day.

"Those couples who participated in the free wedding weekend last year, they have their own community," Carr said. "They came away with a free wedding but they also came away with friendships to support them along the way in those early stages of marriage."

LifeAustin will gift four weddings to four local couples, with the wedding(s) date set for Saturday, August 4, 2018, inside the LifeAustin Ketterman Family chapel.

The free wedding includes help from a wedding coordinator, a photographer/videographer, flowers, music and the clergy.

The last day to register and submit your story is Friday, June 22. You must submit your stories online HERE.

