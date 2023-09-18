Behind-the-scenes of the 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' reveal in Hutto

A Hutto family now has a brand new home, thanks to ABC's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

HUTTO, Texas — A Hutto family now gets to start each day inside a brand new home, thanks to ABC's hit show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

Last week, we brought you behind the scenes of the build. The Hutto home is part of a special produced for "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit and the Netflix show "Get Organized with The Home Edit."

The family who will live in the home only found out they were getting a new house a few days before the reveal, which was filmed on Saturday.

While we can't show you the finished product or the homeowners' reactions, we wanted to give you a look at the excitement as the show "moved that bus" to reveal the new home to the family.

There hasn't been an official announcement about air dates, but viewers can expect to see it sometimes in the early spring.

