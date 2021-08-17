Groundbreaking held for the Alamo's new exhibition hall and collections building

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo held its groundbreaking ceremony for the new exhibition hall and collections building.
The event had live music, a rifle firing demonstration and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Commissioner Trish DeBerry among others speaking. Live music was provided by Fort Sam's Own 323d Army Band and a live musket firing demonstration by the Alamo's Living Historians.
The building will give the Alamo 500 times more exhibit space, and display the Phil Collins Collection when it opens in 2022.
Objects from the Alamo collection will be on view in the Exhibition Hall until it can be shown in the new Visitor Center and Museum, anticipated to open in 2025.