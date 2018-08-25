HOUSTON — Sorry Austin. GQ Magazine just dubbed Houston the “new capital of southern cool.”

Houstonians have known for a while that we live in a pretty cool (and blazing hot) place with some pretty fabulous people.

Now it seems, the rest of the country is in on the secret and GQ is the latest to jump on the Bayou City bandwagon.

No worries. We’ll scoot over and make room. We’re a pretty friendly bunch here. (unless you’re a Cowboy fan or rude driver)

PHOTOS: 11 reasons Houston is cool

Photos: 11 reasons Houston is cool
01 / 13
Hey Super Bowl fans: We're looking forward to welcoming you to Houston! Personally, we think Houston is pretty great and so do many of our readers. They helped us come up with 11 of the reasons we heart Houston. (Visit Houston)
02 / 13
Houston is a melting pot of people from every corner of the world. And did we mention they're some of the friendliest people you'll ever meet! (Visit Houston photo)
03 / 13
Performing Arts: Houston is home to the world-renowned Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Theater District. (Visit Houston photo)
04 / 13
Check out our fabulous Museum District, but you'll need a few days to see them all! (Visit Houston photo)
05 / 13
Houston is full of lovely parks and outdoor spaces and our mild weather allows us to enjoy them year-round. (Visit Houston photo)
06 / 13
We have some of the world's best restaurants in Houston and if you're looking for nightlife, you won't have any trouble finding it here. (Visit Houston photo)
07 / 13
We're less than an hour from Galveston's Gulf Coast for sun, surf and sand. Or you can head to one of the many lakes in the region for fishing, sailing or whatever floats your boat. (Visit Houston photo)
08 / 13
The Texans, Rockets and Astros are fan favorites, but we also love our Dynamo, Cougars, Owls and the list goes on and on. (USA Today Sports)
09 / 13
Houston is home to the world's biggest rodeo. It's three weeks of bulls and broncs, along with performances by top country and pop artists. (Visit Houston photo)
10 / 13
They don't call us Space City for nothing. We have Johnson Space Center, NASA's astronauts and Space Center Houston. (Visit Houston photo)
11 / 13
People come from all over the world to be treated at the Texas Medical Center. (Visit Houston photo)
12 / 13
Houston's skyline is breathtaking with many buildings designed by legendary architects. Those buildings are full of people who moved to Houston because our job market is better than most of the country's. (Visit Houston photo)
13 / 13
We could go on and on, but we're stopping at 11 for now. If you want more reasons Houston is great, come visit us and we'll show you around! (Visit Houston photo)

Like Anthony Bordain before them, the GQ writer noted our deliciously diverse restaurant scene:

“With its mix of exploding immigrant communities and ambitious, sophisticated variations on upscale dining, Houston had decisively shrugged off its reputation as a city of steak houses and chains to become increasingly mentioned as one of the nation's great restaurant cities. In these pages, David Chang called Houston the next food capital of America. This year, it earned two spots on my annual list of Best New Restaurants, a distinction shared only with New York City and Los Angeles.”

GQ also paid tribute to our resiliency after Hurricane Harvey: “…The cracked-open metropolis that the rest of the country gazed upon in the immediate aftermath of Harvey was clearly one of deep communal ties, fierce civic pride, and wells of creative energy. Something special, it became clear to those who might not have been paying attention, was going on here.”

Buffalo Bayou Park, the Cistern art installation and Discovery Green got a shout-out, as did Montrose, Bun B and The Orange Show.

VIDEO: Magical light show at Buffalo Bayou Cistern

But a businessman who has shops in Houston, Austin and Dallas seemed to sum up our cool factor the best when he told GQ: “Austin is like your young, hip millennial brother who always knows the latest cool thing. Dallas is the metrosexual middle brother that nobody really wants to spend time with. But Houston is the older, cooler sibling—he's got some miles on him, he's been through some stuff, but he totally knows what's cool and what's not.”

Bottom line: Austin’s hipsters are trying very hard to be cool. Houstonians don’t have to work at it. And Dallas isn’t even part of the conversation.

Tap here to read the entire GQ article

