D-FW takes the L on a new H-E-B location. Again.

We know it's not you. Is it us?

H-E-B, a.k.a. the greatest grocery store chain in Texas history, is reportedly considering an expansion into Kaufman County, according to reporting by inForney.com.

Forney and Terrell are both under consideration to be the site of a brand-spanking-new H-E-B. If the deal goes through, they will join the ranks of Burleson, Ennis, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Granbury, and Hudson Oaks.

Terrell already has a Buc-ee’s and Forney already has other grocery stores probably, so let me be the first to say it…

Why there?

Why can’t you find it in your hearts to put a traditional store in the metroplex? Is it because we have Central Markets?

Look, it’s not that we don’t all love wearing our yoga pants and North Face jackets so we can shout at our spouses about dragon fruit over FaceTime at Central Market, we do (obviously). But it’s not the same as getting that true, traditional H-E-B experience.

I can’t be the only one who would like to get great deals on Moo-topia milk or to be able to walk around a grocery store that somehow feels better than a Walmart and less plasticky than a Target.

I can’t be the only one who fantasizes about roaming the aisles to buy some Shiner and Whataburger spicy ketchup while listening to Stevie Ray Vaughn. Figuratively awash in Texas icons.

The last time you blessed us with a new location, you put it nearly 30 miles west of Fort Worth. Which is cool and all, but the fine folks of Hudson Oaks had to beg and plead with you for over a decade to get their store.

Six years ago, you bought up some Sun Fresh Market locations and everyone freaked out and speculated that H-E-B would be properly coming to D-FW, only it didn’t really work out that way, did it? Two of those stores became Central Markets and you re-sold the other four locations.

The love is there, you just don't seem to want it.

Look, I get it. You’re picky about your locations. You want to find the right fit, in the right neighborhood. That’s understandable. And since you’re the 11th biggest private company in America according to Forbes, you’re obviously doing things right. But come on.

Put a store in the metroplex.