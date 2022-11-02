Central Texas wedding vendor searching for lucky couple for already planned wedding

The vendors are all working together to showcase their work. The ceremony and reception are planned for March 6th.

WACO, Texas — A group of Central Texas wedding vendors are teaming up to put on a spectacular micro wedding, and all they need now is the perfect couple.

Brieanna Smith owner of Legacy Impressions said she came up with the idea as a way for vendors to showcase their work while offering a couple a steep discount.

"It was like a lightbulb turned on. I was driving down the road going to pick up my son from school in the middle of traffic," Smith said.

Smith said she originally planned to do a commercial but scrapped that in favor of just doing the real thing. So in two days, she secured 15 vendors and planned everything for a micro wedding.

"Not one person I called said no... We made a wedding. Now we need a bride and groom " Smith said.

Smith said the wedding will only cost between $6,000 to $7,000.

Everything is planned for March 6 and everything is included from the venue, to food, to beauty, to photography and videography.

"I'm looking for someone a couple who's not shy people with vibrant energy that likes vibrant energy is gravitating towards them. Someone that can live in the moment and allow all these vendors to be there with them and celebrate their love," Smith said

Smith said she even has a selection of donated wedding dresses the bride can choose from if necessary. She hopes to have a couple picked out before the end of the month.