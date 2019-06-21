AUSTIN, Texas — It may be 100 degrees outside, but inside Lala's Little Nugget is a wintry wonderland.

The Austin bar was established in 1972 and celebrates Christmas all year long.

"One of the great things about Lala’s is that it feels like home, and for me, Christmas -- it’s a nostalgic feeling. It’s about being with family and being with people you know and love, and that’s kind of what we thrive to create here at Lala’s," said co-owner Max Moreland.

This Saturday, June 22, is the bar's annual half-Christmas party. The theme of the party is tiki. There will be tiki cocktails like Jingle Juice, an Irish Hawaiian, and a Maui Mule. It party starts at 11 a.m. and will go all night.

The bar will always stick with a Christmas theme, but for the half-Christmas party, get your Hawaiian shirts ready to go.

