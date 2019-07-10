CEDAR PARK, Texas — Angela Effenberger does her painting in an unusual setting: inside a storage unit in Cedar Park.

"This is my studio," she told KVUE.

The unit is stuffed with furniture and paintings. It's where Effenberger, a mother of two, does all her work.

She is a decorative painter by trade, which she said basically means she paints anything – furniture, boxes, walls.

Her current project is transforming a plain brown wooden chair into a colorful work of art, a favor for a friend.

But it's what she does in her spare time that has a growing number of people thinking Effenberger is special to her community.

People like Laila Scott.

"I mean, it's awesome," Scott said.

Scott is the founder of Pop Up Birthday, a nonprofit that throws birthday parties for children in foster care.

On Monday, Effenberger and Scott met at Pop Up Birthday to brainstorm mural ideas because Effenberger plans to paint a mural for the organization.

"There's a purpose to art. I think it connects people. It's healing for people, it brings us together," Effenberger said.

Oh, and she painting the mural for free.

"And [she's] doing it for free for us, which is just a total blessing as a nonprofit, when everything you have to watch every dollar," Scott said.

Painting for free is Angela's MO. Over the past year, she has painted murals for several nonprofits, free of charge. A few of the organizations she has done murals for include Hope Alliance, the Settlement Home for Children and the Foster Village.

"I think color makes people happy," Effenberger said.

Effenberger also said it's all about giving back to the community and brightening lives where she can.

