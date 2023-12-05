Blanton Museum of Art, located at UT Austin's campus, receives a makeover

Austin's art museum has a whole new look following years of planning and construction. The public is invited to see the grand opening on Saturday, May 13!

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's art museum has a whole new look following years of planning and construction.

The Blanton Museum of Art, located at 200 E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd on the University of Texas at Austin campus, will finally be unveiling the years worth of changes to the public on Saturday. On Saturday, May 13, the 189,340-square-foot museum is having a grand opening to highlight the new development to the public.

The opening is free and will take place on the Moody patio, where guests will be able to see the upgrades to one of the largest university art museums in the country. Regardless of rain or shine, the party will be from 2-8 p.m. with food and live musical performances, alongside DJ sets, throughout the day from artists like Gina Chavez and Adrian Quesada.

The museum holds a variety of art installations, galleries, classrooms and a print study room - every visit will provide something new. From the new architectural designs to landscape improvements, residents will feel the difference in the museum the moment they walk up.

"You'll see the Moody patio and you'll see these wonderful three story metal structures, the petals is what we call them. There's also some stages where you'll be able to enjoy some live music. We are also starting a second Saturday series too, which begins June 10, where we'll be open late till eight, every Saturday as well," said Lizabel Stella, the social media and digital content manager at the Blanton Museum of Art.

Along with the new aesthetics, the museum is changing up their free admission days. Visitors will now be able to enter the museum free of charge on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays.

Learn more about the new improvements at the Blanton on its website.

