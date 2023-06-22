Austin-based surgeon back after treating Ukrainian child burn victims as war continues

In May, the non-profit "Doctors Collaborating to Help Children" sent 11 American doctors, all with different specializations, to treat 26 Ukrainian children in need.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local surgeon is back in Austin after spending 10 days in Poland, where he treated Ukrainian children who were injured in the ongoing war.

The reconstructive plastic surgeon said the work he did was grueling and traumatic, but necessary and rewarding, to help those children heal.

A continuing war that has left many homes, families and memories destroyed, Ukrainian citizens are still feeling the effects.

"We have been able to work out getting these kids across the border where we can safely do operations and then recover," said Dr. Brian Kelley, a Reconstructive Plastic Surgeon for Dell Children's Medical Center.

Dr. Brian Kelley has been with Dell Children's in Austin since 2018. He's been to Eastern Europe several times over the years to help children in need.

"They established a network where we have helped to educate and take care of kids with burn injuries in the Ukraine since 2011," said Dr. Kelley.

This past trip was different, as Kelley treated kids with blast injuries and full body burns.

"Once those patients are stable, those are the kiddos that we're able to bring to Poland. So some of the things are complex nerve reconstructions or tendon reconstructions or getting their hand moving again," said Dr. Kelley.

For Dr. Kelley, even though he's had experience with this type of care, the effects of war are hard to see.

He remembers a time where he was with his patients and their families and a traumatic noise sent the entire room into a panic.

"While we're talking to them, a balloon popped at a wedding across the street and literally every kid started crying. Every parent hit the floor. And now, it's the most traumatic thing," said Dr. Kelley, tearfully.

In May, the non-profit Kelley works with, "Doctors Collaborating to Help Children," sent 11 American doctors, all with their own specialties, to treat 26 Ukrainian children in severe need.

The group also works with doctors from Poland and Ukraine, and work to learn from one another.

"They're facilitating our care of the patients there. For the Ukrainians, it's more, you know, this is how we can teach you guys to teach the next generation of reconstructive surgeons in the Ukraine," said Dr. Kelley.

Kelley said one of the most rewarding parts is getting to help these kids heal in a time of such uncertainty.

"Every single one of them is just so excited to get stuff done and hopefully make a difference in their lives. And they're just the most incredibly tough kids you've ever met," said Dr. Kelley.

As the war continues, Dr. Kelley said he'll keep up with his patients, knowing he'll be back to see them and help others who are desperate for this care.

