Austin based hairstylist shares tips on how to achieve festival hairstyles

AUSTIN, Texas — The countdown is on for the start of the Austin City Limits Music Festival!
Music festivals are the perfect opportunities for people to get creative with their outfits, makeup and hair.
However, if you don't know where to start, Tiffany Vogelpohl, owner of The Collective ATX salon in South Austin, has some tips on where to start. Vogelpohl started her business in 2017 and has been doing hair since 1998. After searching for the best extension available, she brought Natural Beaded Rows Hand Tied Extensions to the Austin and the South Texas area.
According to her website, Vogelpohl has spent decades learning about extension methods.
Vogelpohl joined Weekend Daybreak with a model, Chloe, to demonstrate how to achieve a Dutch braid look with bright hair pieces intertwined throughout.