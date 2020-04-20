AUSTIN, Texas — Keeping a normal schedule can be important, but also difficult with so many things closed. That's why a digital classroom is a familiar sight for many right now.

The Navrus School of Performing Arts was started in 2017 by Parul Mehta. The Bollywood style dance school has now grown to four schools across Central Texas. She now has other instructors to help her reach more kids, Instructors such as Snaha.

"Twenty-five years ago, Bollywood dance was not a thing," said Snaha. "But as time has changed, people have broad-minded their views. It's become a performing art even in India."

Snaha teaches song dances to classic Indian songs and mixes the "old-style" of moves with more modern Bollywood moves.

They're still teaching classes online because she and the other instructors realize the importance of this class for their kids.

"Kids are comfortable in their own space. They can experiment with their own space and own area, " said Diya, one of the instructors. "I can see the enthusiasm and the zeal amongst my students and they love it."

"Nobody misses class. Let's put it that way when it's zoom class everyone's there," said another instructor Tejal. "This keeps them engaging and you know they are spending one hour of their time, something they really like to do learning how to dance on Bollywood."

Developing dances to help break up the boredom.

"I mean kudos to the team. We all came on board and we all decided to take it online, virtually overnight," said Mehta.

"I just love it so much, and we get to do it from our own house and our parent actually gets to see us perform and stuff," said one of the students.

"You're used to being with the teacher and everyone around you and it's a lot, not harder but different not dancing with people," said another student.

Different. But for everyone involved, it's still a familiar sight.

