Meet Amir Lancaster: Austin's new rising star

The 26-year-old Texas State graduate has immersed himself in social media, real estate, reality TV, modeling and acting, coaching and pro rugby.

AUSTIN, Texas — Once a four-sport athlete at Texas State (football, track, soccer, volleyball), Amir Lancaster is now taking Central Texas by storm.

The 26-year-old Arlington native now calls Austin home and is working tirelessly to elevate his community in the hopes of leaving a lasting legacy.

Lancaster currently has an astounding six different revenue streams:

Real estate agent with The Eklund | Gomes Team Social media content creator Reality TV star on Bravo TV's Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Pro rugby player with Team Texas of Premier Rugby Sevens Modeling and acting Coaching

So, why so many different revenue streams?

"Basically, the drive for me originates from just wanting to make a name for myself. I didn't have access to the same resources that a lot of my friends did when they were younger, so I was somebody who had to work ten times harder to get to the same spot," Lancaster said, describing his various methods of revenue.

Why Real Estate?

"The reason I got into real estate is because it was something that I was passionate about and it was something that would get me involved in a community. I worked corporate nine-to-five jobs doing sales, and while you make an impact on corporate people, I wasn't making an impact on my community, so that's where I really wanted to go," Lancaster said.

Why Social Media Content Creation?

"At the end of the day, that's why I started to use social media. It's never really been about me, it's been about my journey, but not just my journey, all of the people who have gotten me to where I am and shaped me into who I am," Lancaster said.

Why workout at The Kollective?

"So, everyone always asks me, 'Why the reality TV?' Everyone wants to know the why. Why are you doing real estate? Why are you also doing social media? Why are you doing reality TV? Why come to The Kollective? It's the one place where I can actually come in that's outside of my house where I can work, I can get my workout, I can get my recovery in," Lancaster said.

Why play Pro Rugby?

"The way that I kind of fell into rugby is, I had dreams just like every kid did of playing college football, making it to the NFL and making huge dollars, and then I kind of continued that route but found that I didn't really have a passion for football and the rugby coach said I had some serious athleticism. I played soccer for nine years. He was like, 'If you've played football and soccer, I have just the sport for you.' He brought me on, took me to two practices and since then I've just been in love with it because it is such a complex sport, but if you just know your job, it's really easy. Being able to take care of my body and do the things that are necessary to be active now, but also in my future as a real estate agent. I want to be able to walk upstairs. I've got showings to do, I just can't be like, 'Hey, you go take a look at the bedroom.' So I have to be able to focus on the now and prioritize the future," Lancaster said.

Why Reality TV?

Andy Cohen once called Amir "the hottest guy on Bravo TV."

"While it's flattering, it's also something where I'm like, 'Dang. I really didn't want that pressure on my head.' I would say my takeaway from reality TV, just from me and the experience I had, is it's a job at the end of the day, and people are going to love and hate you, no matter what. No matter what side of the coin you try and play, just be yourself," Lancaster said.

Amir's Lasting Legacy

"We all want something that we can say contributes to the next generation, or something that we did to make the world a better place, and for me I believe being in real estate and having the different platforms and doing the different things I do, is what's going to show the next generation you don't need to work one job, you don't need to be in a 9-to-5, you can do a lot of different things, just know you're going to have to work hard, but you can do whatever you want to do. Austin is a growing place, and I want to showcase the fact that there is a space and a place for absolutely everyone in this city," Lancaster said

