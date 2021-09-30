3 Austin bachelors hoping for rosy outcome on this season’s The Bachelorette

The season premieres Oct. 19.

CULTUREMAP AUSTIN - Do three Austin bachelors face a rosy or thorny future on The Bachelorette? We’ll soon find out.

On Sept. 27, ABC revealed the 30 men who will woo Michelle Young, the star of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The season premieres Oct. 19.

Among the men vying for Young’s roses — and ultimately her heart — are a trio from Austin:

Brandon Kieffer, a 29-year-old brand manager for Amplify Snack Brands’ SkinnyPop line of popcorn.

Daniel Tully, a 26-year-old firefighter and Realtor.

Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive at Indeed.

Two other Texans will compete alongside the Austin trio: Leroy Arthur, a 27-year-old biomedical student from Dallas, and PJ Henderson, a 30-year-old firefighter and EMT from Houston.

Read the full article on CultureMap Austin.