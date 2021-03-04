Yin and Yang: Balancing marriage and their musical career

Starting during quarantine, a couple from San Marcos is gaining attention with their musical group, Yin and Yang Music.

AUSTIN, Texas — We've covered our fair share of quarantine hobbies here on KVUE, but a San Marcos couple has a relatively unique hobby with a professional rap career.

Mixing music is a relationship too.

"A lot of his verse is already done – that's the only thing too, and I think a lot of my verse is done too," said Gabriel Jackson in their mixing session.

Engineers work with musicians to create music.

"I would say our stuff is a little lighter," added Jackson. "We're trying to aim for a younger generation. Most people this day, they just make music for the adults."

"We're recording our song called 'Fiesta Forever,'" said Destiny Jackson. "This is going to be released on Cinco de Mayo."

"We're going to jump to his verse actually, just in case so we can get his knocked out," said Gabriel Jackson.

Besides the partnership on the beat, Yin and Yang have a deeper connection.

"I used to always want my wife to, like, to do entertainment of some sort – that way it wouldn't be that hard on the road. And she came along and she let me know she wanted to do music too," said Gabriel Jackson. "She was going to do music regardless. Ever since then, it was inevitable basically."

"We didn't start till October of last year, and we had started talking about a year-and-a-half already before," they added.

A husband and wife, bringing their quarantine hobby to life, their name comes from their relationship – Yin and Yang.

"Yin and Yang, as you know, is the divine forces of life, like the light and the darkness, the good and the bad, the balance of life," they said.

They feel their partnership is that balance – a musical journey that started at an open mic night at Longhorn Daquiris in San Marcos. That took them to a competition in Austin, and then to Atlanta for their first traveling performance.

"It was definitely shocking to everybody. It let people know we were the real deal, but we were hitting the hearts and the message," said Gabriel Jackson. "You can't beat that. Lyrics and jumping around is cool and all, but there's nothing more real than the real message."

It's a message of unity, whether it's their heritage in "Fiesta Forever," or it's their message of togetherness. It's their relationship that pushes them forward.

"I've been in multiple groups, but I've never seen this kind of thing happen before," said Gabriel Jackson.

If you would like to follow Yin and Yang's journey, you can follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

PHOTOS: Yin and Yang Music of San Marcos 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8