'World's tallest and fastest' swing coming to SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio will soon be home to the world's tallest and fastest "screaming swing", the amusement park said Monday.

The new attraction, Tidal Surge, will seat 40 riders and feature two pendulum-like arms that will swing back and forth. The height of the ride will reach 135 feet and the structure itself is 104 feet high. The speeds will reach up to 68 miles per hour.

Riders' leg will dangle from the ride and they will experience views of the waterski lake and other parts of the park. The ride duration is one minute and 20 seconds. The minimum height will be 48 inches tall and the rotation per boom arm will be 230 degrees.

SeaWorld has steadily built its reputation for rollercoaster rides over the years. The park currently features four rollercoasters, a high swing and a family-friendly rollercoaster.