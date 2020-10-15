x
Working for the Weekend: Trick or Treat Cinema and more events in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether you're looking to get out of the house for some socially distant fun or prefer to stay in, there are events for you happening this weekend.

Here are some things going on in Central Texas.

Credit: Heather Leah Kennedy
Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Trick or Treat Cinema at Alamo Drafthouse

This weekend you can watch "Nightmare Before Christmas" while also showing off your Halloween costume. Don't forget your masks, and temperatures will be checked as you arrive. Kids 12 and under get discounted tickets, and every child that attends gets free treats. This is an event they have all month long, along with other events. The next couple weekends you can catch "The Addams Family" and "Hotel Transylvania 3."

Credit: Mark Glancy

Barktacular Howloween Dog Festival

Who doesn't love a dog in a costume? This Saturday morning at Round Rock Dog Depot, bring your pups and family out for this first annual event. There will be a costume contest with prizes for the winners. The entry fee for the contest includes swag items. A limited number of tickets will be sold for each session to maintain capacity, and social distancing and face coverings are encouraged. 

Credit: Kirk Tuck

Songs Under the Stars

This is Zach Theatre's fall concert series. The series continues through Nov. 8 with different themes. This weekend's theme is "On Broadway," where performers will sing selections from legendary musicals including "The Sound of Music," "Annie Get Your Gun," "The King and I" and more. You get to enjoy the show in socially distanced pods, and tickets must be purchased in advance. 

Other events going on this weekend:

