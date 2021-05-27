Working for the Weekend: The Paramount Summer Classic Film Series returns

Looking for something to do this weekend? We have you covered.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

See movies the way they were meant to be seen at the Paramount Summer Classic Film Series. Last year, the event was held in September, but this year things are mostly back to normal. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 10 unless you're eating or drinking in your seat. The event will have a limited capacity, touchless ticketing and there is a clear bag policy. This weekend you can see "Casablanca," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "Monkey Business" and "Strangers on a Train."

Catch shows Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are $40 per pair, and they are only sold in pairs. There are no walk-up tickets available; you have to buy them in advance. Temperature checks will happen at the door, all guests are required to wear masks and there will be a limited capacity.

Friday you can see Wagoneers with Monte Warden. Saturday, Dale Watson will be performing. The dance hall opens at 7:30 p.m. and dance lessons are back! The dance lessons are on Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no cover to get into these events.

Cars and Coffee takes place Sunday morning. There's also a Hill Country Farmers Market, flea market, Austin FC watch party, yoga, bingo and live music. Dreamland is an outdoor entertainment, recreation and arts venue in Dripping Springs with mini-golf, pickleball, disc golf and more.