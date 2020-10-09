Working for the Weekend: Paramount Theatre reopens its doors

Let us help you plan your weekend!

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here. Would you believe us if we told you that there are things to do other than catch up on your latest Netflix binge?

Here are a few things going on this weekend.

After six months, the Paramount Theatre is ready to open its doors. Catch the 45th consecutive Classic Film Series, starting with "Casablanca." Usually this series takes place during the summer and lasts for three months, but this year it is 31 days, Sept. 11 through Oct. 11.

"Pomp and Circumstance" is the name of the Austin Symphony Orchestra's season opener. It's available at its virtual concert hall starting Sept. 11. The performance was filmed in Long Center's Dell Hall and will give you an up-close and personal experience. Tickets are $50, and students get discounts.

Last week, the museum welcomed people back into the IMAX theater, and its exhibitions reopen starting on Sept. 12. There will be a limited capacity, frequent cleaning, face mask requirement for everyone 10 and older, as well as timed entry. To read about other safety precautions click here. Tickets are $13 for adults, $9 for children, and there are discounts for military, students and seniors.

Other things happening this weekend: