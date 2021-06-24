Working for the Weekend: Luling Watermelon Thump, Beyond Van Gogh, Austin FC and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? We have you covered.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

The event has been around since 1977. You can find furniture, home decor, clothing and more. It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center. Kids age 12 and under get in for free. Adult tickets are $7, or you can buy an Early Bird ticket which gets you access to the event at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

This event has been around since 1954. There's live music, a watermelon auction, corn hole tournament, car show, carnival and more. It's happening all weekend long. Friday tickets are $10. Saturday tickets are $15. Sunday is free admission.

It begins this weekend at Circuit of the Americas and features more than 300 Vincent Van Gogh artworks in a three-dimensional lens. The art will be brought to life by projections appearing and disappearing across walls, floors, and ceilings. Tickets are still available and the event will run through August 8th.

Austin FC is back at home Sunday at 7 p.m. This weekend is the team's inaugural Pride Night. Corner flags and video board graphics will reflect the pride theme, and the team will be warming up in their "Love Unites" training tops. The stadium fits more than 20,500 people, but if you aren't one of the people that will be inside, there will be plenty of watch parties around town. Click here for the Austin FC pub club.

Other things happening this weekend:

Black Joe Lewis at the Haute Spot

The Main Course: Stand-Up Comedy at Santa Cruz Theater

Elizabeth Headlines The Velv

Drive-In Comedy Tour at the Blue Starlite

Improv Comedy at Fallout Theater

James Adomian at The Creek & The Cave