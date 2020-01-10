Working for the Weekend | Live music returns to ACL Live

Check out the events happening this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether you're looking to get out of the house for some socially distant fun, or prefer to stay in, there are events for you happening this weekend.

Here's some things going on in Central Texas:

On Sunday, catch Austin Bold FC as they take on San Antonio FC for their final regular season match. Fans can enjoy $3 beers until kickoff and 40% off Austin Bold FC merchandise. The COTALAND Amusement Park in the Grand Plaza will be open and features carnival rides that kids 8 and under can ride for free. Gates open at 3 p.m. and kick off is at 5 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $10 for kids 3 to 12, and free for anyone under the age of 3.

Everclear and Sister Hazel will be performing Friday and Saturday in the North Parking Lots at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. There's space for your car and your social-distanced tailgate party. This is part of H-E-B Center at Cedar Park's Tailgate Series, which includes musicians, comedians and more. Tickets are per car, not per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Lot capacity is limited. Masks are required when outside of your designated tailgate space.

The Lounge Series at ACL Live benefiting Black Fret kicks off this weekend featuring Texas artists. This weekend's lineup includes Wild Child with The Texas Gentlemen and Jackie Venson with Blackillac.

Matt Ott, the executive director for Black Fret said, "It's been configured in a lounge lounge layout with couches, big leather-backed chairs and high-top tables down on the floor. So it's a really cool vibe that you're not used to at ACL live."

Masks are mandatory for all attendees, and social distancing will be enforced.