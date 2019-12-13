AUSTIN, Texas — It’s that time of year again. You can’t get away from it – whether it’s long lines at your favorite store or Christmas music everywhere you go, the holiday season is in full swing, which means this week’s Working for the Weekend includes nothing but holiday-related events.

A 12-day fine art shopping destination, the bazaar features national and local award-winning artists, live music and two full bars. Tickets are $10 for a single day pass, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Catch holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” at Zach Theatre until Dec. 29. If you’re looking for a different holiday show you can check out the "Santaland Diaries" by David Sedaris. According to the Zach Theatre website, "Santaland Diaries" would be enjoyed by “adult elves who like it more naughty than nice.”

It’s an event Domain NORTHSIDE has never done before. All you need to bring are chairs and blankets. On Dec. 13 you can watch "Home Alone." On Dec. 20 they will have "Elf," and on Dec. 27 you can watch "Abominable." This all-ages event is free to attend.

Caroling, hot chocolate, holiday photos and a flashlight candy cane hunt: this event is happening on Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aldrich Street.

Join the holiday community celebration with carols, crafts, refreshments and a book for every child at the Southeast Branch Library, located at 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd. Free parking is available in the lot and on the street.

