Working for the Weekend | Drive-in theaters, Thinkery and more reopen

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here. Would you believe us if we told you that there are things to do other than catch up on your latest Netflix binge? You can get out of the house while still staying safe.

Here's a few things going on this weekend.

Wolf Ranch Town Center has its Moonlight Movies Drive-in Friday. Watch Monsters University for free shortly after sunset. The parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m. and is limited to the first 100 cars. The first 50 kids will receive a free goodie bag stuffed with school supplies.

See Christopher Nolan's new film Tenet in the reopened IMAX Theatre. Only 25% of the theater's capacity will be sold and there will be seat buffers between every group. The museum galleries and store will reopen Saturday, Sept. 12.

Masks, social distancing, and reservations are required. Plan to arrive ahead of your scheduled time to do a health screening. For more information click here.

Check out the newest location of the Blue Starlite Drive-in starting this weekend. See "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" or a comedy show this weekend. Tickets are $45 for a car slot for two people and include a concessions package of popcorn and candy. The downtown location will stay up through October.

NOTE: This event is no longer happening this weekend due to technical difficulties.

“Unfortunately, due to technical difficulties unrelated to the theater, we are postponing the opening weekend of the drive-in movie theater. Austin Energy is currently addressing an issue with their equipment that is located on the same level of the garage as the Blue Starlite Drive-in. We intend to begin showings on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and appreciate the overwhelming support we have received from the community since announcing the downtown rooftop location.”



The Pinballz location in Buda is offering a parking lot drive-in with car-side food and beverage service. This Saturday at 8:30 p.m., it'll be showing an Austin classic: "Dazed and Confused." You can get a standard ticket for $30 or a premium ticket for $45. The movie is rated R, so children under the age of 17 are not allowed without a parent or guardian over the age of 21.

