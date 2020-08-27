Working for the Weekend: Drive-in concerts and a new Blue Starlite location

Yes, there are actual events you can attend this weekend!

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here. Would you believe us if we told you that there are things to do other than catch up on your latest Netflix binge? You can get out of the house while still staying safe.

Here's a few things going on this weekend.

A three-day, socially distanced drive-in concert benefiting Austin's Music Community, the event happening at Haute Spot in Cedar Park will feature Austin songwriters, artists and bands. All of the proceeds for the event support Black Fret and HAAM. Attend in person or via the livestream. To buy tickets or see the list of artists, click here.

Check out the newest location of the Blue Starlite Drive-in starting this weekend. See "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" or a comedy show this weekend. Tickets are $45 for a car slot for two people and includes a concessions package of popcorn and candy. The downtown location will stay up through October.

The Pinballz location in Buda is offering a parking lot drive-in with car-side food and beverage service. This Saturday at 8:30 p.m., it'll be showing an Austin classic: "Dazed and Confused." You can get a standard ticket for $30 or a premium ticket for $45. The movie is rated R, so children under the age of 17 are not allowed without a parent or guardian over the age of 21.

Other things you can do this weekend: