Working for the Weekend: 'A Christmas Carol,' comedy at The Velv and a comedic drama about 2020

Still looking for weekend plans? Here are a few ideas!

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here which means it's time to make some plans.

First up: How about some live theater? This weekend Hyde Park Theatre kicks off their run of “Strange, But Perfect,” a new comedic drama loosely inspired by the 80's sitcom "Perfect Strangers,” and brings to light the best and worst of what 2020 had to offer.

Masks are required during the performance and attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 72 hours. The show will be at Hyde Park Theatre through Dec. 18.



You can also check out some local comedy this weekend. Hunter Duncan is a local comedian who has a Comedy Central feature, and has performed at Moontower Comedy Festival, San Francisco Sketchfest and more. Now you can see him this weekend as he headlines a couple shows at The Velv. He has three shows. One on Friday, two on Saturday.

Ok how about a show to get you in the Christmas spirit? Zach Theatre has their family friendly adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” starting this weekend. It's described as a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional story with a score that spans all genres and eras.

It starts this weekend, but goes all the way through December, but get your tickets early, because this is a popular show.