Working for the Weekend: Baseball at Dell Diamond and Mother's Day events

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

Round Rock Express take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers this weekend. There will be fireworks on Friday, a baseball cap giveaway on Saturday, and Sunday is kids day. All attendees 2 years old and up are required to wear masks. Dell Diamond is a clear bag venue.

Enjoy live music, take a ride on the Texas Hayride Trail, pick a flower bouquet, eat food and enjoy more than 30 activities at Barton Hill Farms in Bastrop. They are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all tickets must be purchased online for the day you plan to attend.





Mother's Day events

Urban Axes has Mother's Day and Mimosas, where everyone gets their first mimosa on the house, and mom gets two mimosas. You must be 21 or older to attend.

At Playland Skate Center, moms skate for free with the purchase of a child's admission. Kid tickets are $9.50 and include skate rentals. The event is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other things going on this weekend:

Ray Wylie Hubbard at Lightstream Backyard Concert

Gina Chavez at Lightstream Backyard Concert

The Watters at Dreamland

Comedy at City Lights in Georgetown

Mariachi Melodias de Mexico at ZACH Theatre

Golden Dawn Arkestra at ACL Live at Moody Theatre

Friday Friday at Veracruz

Robert Earl Keen at Whitewater Music Amphitheatre

Clint Black at Whitewater Music Amhpitheatre

Austin FC watch parties

Drag Show at The Little Gay Shop

Yoga & Mimosas at Abels on the Lake

Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at Krause Cafe & Biergarten

Mommy Treats and Tea Party at Pikopye's Town

Free Admission for Moms at Typhoon Texas