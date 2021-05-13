Working for the Weekend: Austin Symphony Orchestra, Frida Friday, rugby and more

Need something to do? Here’s a look at some of the things going on this weekend in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Here's a list of some fun things you can take part in:

The third weekend of each month, Frida Friday hosts a market at Revival Coffee. This weekend’s event will feature two days of amazing art, vintage, handmade and carefully curated goods. There’s also live music and each day has different vendors. The event is Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Revival Coffee.

On the field you can catch an exciting rugby match, but off the field they’ll have an Operation Gratitude Station where guests can make a care kit to be sent to troops overseas. They’ll also have an auction, dunk tank, live music and $2 beers. Tickets are $5 and the action starts at 7 p.m.

Austin Symphony Orchestra has their first live in-person concert in more than a year. The performance is happening on Friday at Riverbend Church. David Pratt, CEO and executive director of ASO, said, “The highlight, I think, for a lot of people will be 'Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.' It’s one of his most iconic symphonies. The music is just beautiful and very melodic, very uplifting. So it’s timely as far as having a music experience.”

