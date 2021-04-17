Working for the Weekend : Austin FC watch parties, live music and more

Need something to do? Here’s a look at some of the things going on this weekend in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in.

Austin FC watch parties

Austin FC’s inaugural match may not be in Austin at Q2 Stadium, but there are plenty of places for fans to watch. If you’re looking for official watch parties you can find them at a few spots around town including Black Sheep Lodge, Hopsquad Brewing and Circle Brewing. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Please drink responsibly.

ZACH Theatre has started its Songs Under the Stars Spring Season. This weekend you can see Tameca Jones. She’ll be performing original songs, as well as hits from Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Tina Turner and more. Tickets start at $25 per person.

Live, outdoor comedy will be happening at the Backyard at The Blue Starlite. The shows are socially distanced with local, regional and national acts. There are different performers every week, so if you’ve been before, you’ll get a new show. It starts at 8:20 p.m. Tickets are $17.

In Georgetown at Wolf Ranch Town Center on Saturday there will be more than 45 vendors, speakers and giveaways. There will also be group fitness classes including yoga, a HIIT boot camp and strength and conditioning. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

