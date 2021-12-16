Working for the Weekend: Armadillo Bazaar, live theater and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The last weekend before Christmas is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:
The Armadillo Bazaar is in its 45th season, but they are doing things slightly different this time around. The event is taking place outside this year. There will be live music from local musicians, and attendees have the opportunity to find pieces from a long list of curated artists, perfect for gift-giving. The Armadillo Bazaar is happening Friday through Sunday outside at the Palmer Events Center.
Penfold Theater has their performance of "A Miracle on 34th Street Classic Radiocast." It's performed in the live radio show format by local actors and foley sound artists. They'll be performing at the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County on Saturday and the historic Driskill Hotel on Sunday as part of the Great Plays in Great Places Series.
There are two shows at Austin Playhouse. "Stealing Baby Jesus" is a humorous solo performance piece for adults and is based on the writer's dysfunctional seasonal experiences. The other performance you can catch is "12 Dates of Christmas," a funny, modern alternative to the old standards of the holiday season. You can watch these performances at Trinity Street Playhouse Downtown.
Other things going on:
- Holidays at The Hive
- Texas Stars vs. Rockford Ice Hogs
- "Hamilton" at Bass Concert Hall
- Fortlandia
- White Christmas at Paramount and Stateside Theatres
- North Loop Pop Up Holiday Market
- Emily Wolfe with Dossey
- Robert Earl Keen's Christmas Show at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- Far Out Holiday Market
- Maywald Christmas Light Display
- A Merry-Achi Christmas with Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez
