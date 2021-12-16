Working for the Weekend: Armadillo Bazaar, live theater and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The last weekend before Christmas is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

The Armadillo Bazaar is in its 45th season, but they are doing things slightly different this time around. The event is taking place outside this year. There will be live music from local musicians, and attendees have the opportunity to find pieces from a long list of curated artists, perfect for gift-giving. The Armadillo Bazaar is happening Friday through Sunday outside at the Palmer Events Center.

There are two shows at Austin Playhouse. "Stealing Baby Jesus" is a humorous solo performance piece for adults and is based on the writer's dysfunctional seasonal experiences. The other performance you can catch is "12 Dates of Christmas," a funny, modern alternative to the old standards of the holiday season. You can watch these performances at Trinity Street Playhouse Downtown.

Other things going on:

Holidays at The Hive

Texas Stars vs. Rockford Ice Hogs

"Hamilton" at Bass Concert Hall

Fortlandia

White Christmas at Paramount and Stateside Theatres

North Loop Pop Up Holiday Market

Emily Wolfe with Dossey

Robert Earl Keen's Christmas Show at ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Far Out Holiday Market

Maywald Christmas Light Display

A Merry-Achi Christmas with Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez