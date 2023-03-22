UT LBJ School to honor Willie Nelson with LBJ Liberty and Justice for All Award

Nelson is an "advocate for farmers, alleviating food insecurity and support for rural communities," the foundation stated.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs will honor Texas native, Willie Nelson.

According to the LBJ Foundation, they will honor Nelson with the LBJ Liberty and Justice for All Award. All proceeds during a gala slated for May will go towards the Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at UT.

Nelson is an "advocate for farmers, alleviating food insecurity and support for rural communities," the foundation stated.

“Willie Nelson is a national treasure who gained fame through his sheer musical talent and won hearts as someone who truly cares about the lives of his fellow Americans. A product of rural Texas, Willie has never forgotten where he comes from. His longtime efforts to raise money and awareness for family farmers through Farm Aid and numerous other endeavors to help those in need throughout his career make him a true inspiration,” said Larry Temple, chairman of the LBJ Foundation Board of Trustees.

This endowment will help provide funding for research and fellowships that focus on sustainable agriculture, eliminating hunger, resilient energy, sustainable water and natural disaster recovery for rural and farm communities.

Nelson will join several recipients of the LBJ Liberty and Justice for All Award including President George H. W. Bush, President Jimmy Carter, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder along with many others.

The award will be presented at a gala dinner at the LBJ Presidential Library on May 12.

Last month, Nelson won best country album for "A Beautiful Time" and best country solo performance for "Live Forever" at the Grammys last month. Throughout his career has also won a dozen Grammys.