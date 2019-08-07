AUSTIN, Texas — The above video is from a story that aired July 4, 2019.

Alamo Drafthouse held a special screening of "Red Headed Stranger" as part of their Rolling Roadshow joined by Luck Productions.

Saturday was a star-studded event as the screening was held at the original film set in Willie Nelson's ranch in Luck, Texas.

After the film, Willie Nelson spoke to journalist and broadcaster Andy Langer about the history of the film, his experience on set and the town of Luck, Texas.

Other special guests included art director and set architect Cary White, Sonny Carl Davis, who played "Odie Claver" in the film, wardrobe designers Lana Nelson and Sharon Ely and many more.

The screening was a night to remember, especially because it was the first-ever digital presentation of the recently resurfaced western film.

Nearly 20 years after its last official screening, Luck Productions and Rolling Roadshow finally found the original tape. American Genre Film Archive was brought in to digitize "Red Headed Stranger" for the film's first showing in digital form.

