Yes, it's a bummer the holidays are officially over, but that doesn't mean you can't still have a ton of fun this weekend. Lift up your head and check out these events going on around Central Texas:

Starting Thursday, Jan. 2, and ending on Sunday, Free Week is a community event where you can check out local performances at live music venues for free. The event started about 17 years ago in the Red River Cultural District, but now many other venues participate.

Texas Stars’ mascot, Ringo, says he has one goal every game.

How about some hockey? The Texas Stars are facing off against the Grand Rapids Griffins this Saturday at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. They are having a Stars sleeved fleece blanket giveaway, and tickets run from $18 to $61.

Acrobats, illusionists and mysterious creatures make up this experience, but it's not your typical cirque show. This a show specifically for adults. It kicked off on New Year's Day and will be in Round Rock until Jan. 12.

Another free event if you are 21 or older – enjoy happy hour deals from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for The Infinite Monkey Theorem's First Friday celebration. You trade in your ID for a headset and have your choice of DJ.

