Sneak a peek at the 6 immersive, nocturnal artworks lighting up Austin's 2023 Creek Show

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) With captivating new artwork and lively programming, this year's Creek Show will allow Austinites to experience the city in a whole new light. The banks of Waller Creek will soon be aglow with illuminated art installations as part of Waterloo Greenway's annual event, featuring six new light-based art pieces created by local artists and designers.

From November 10-18, the free nightly showcase will extend from 9th Street to Waterloo Park, inviting the community to experience eye-catching artwork created specifically for the creekside setting. And a new round of mockups preview the abstract, immersive concepts.

The Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring Waller Creek, commissions new pieces each year through a collaboration with AIA Austin. According to AIA Austin Executive Director Ingrid Spencer, this year's installations will provide "an exciting artistic representation of Waller Creek ecology, history, and culture." This year's installations blend imaginative artistry with the splendor of the natural world.

One installation called Crescendo, created by Alex Martin and Max Hoffman, comprises an arrangement of repurposed sheet music stands with color-changing lights representing the pulse of Austin's vibrant music scene. The choreographed light display at Symphony Square pays tribute to the Red River District, the heart of the city's live music community, which the creek runs through.

Glowing brightly against the night sky, the another installation, Into the Wild, spotlights the enduring wildlife found in Austin's creeks and green spaces. Created by artists Nolan Stone and Ryan Blair, the illuminated artwork casts shimmering reflections onto the water after dark. This evokes images of Austin's natural heritage and dreams of restoring the land's ecology.

