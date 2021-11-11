Waterloo Creek Show opens Friday for 10 days only

Enjoy the illuminated art displays created by local artists, landscape architects and designers along with live music, food and family-friendly activities.

AUSTIN, Texas — Waterloo Greenway's annual Creek Show is back this year for 10 nights starting Friday.

Enjoy light-based, site-specific art installations made by local artists, landscape architects and designers at the newly-renovated Waterloo Park.

In addition to the art installations, the show will feature musical performances from a variety of artists, events, food venders and more.

The event is free to the public, but reservations are required to help enforce COVID-19 restrictions.

The Creek Show will light up nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Nov. 12 and ending Nov. 21. Visitors can enter at the main entrance of Waterloo Park located on Red River an 14th Street.

Nightly concerts will be held at Moody Amphitheater from 7p.m. to 9 p.m. See the full lineup on the event website. The Creek Show will also include family-friendly interactive activities and a variety of food and drink options.

For more information about the Creek Show, check out the event website.