Disney World to require guests to wear masks indoors, on rides regardless of vaccination status

The updated policy will take effect July 30.

CELEBRATION, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

As coronavirus cases surge in Florida, the "Most Magical Place on Earth" is updating its mask policy in the Sunshine State.

Starting July 30, Walt Disney World will require all guests ages two and up to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The face-covering requirement applies while guests are on Disney buses, the monorail and Disney Skyliner. That policy hasn't changed, according to the theme park's website.

Masks will also be required when guests enter and ride attractions.

Face coverings will be optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.

For more information on Disney World's mask policy, click here.

It's been just over a month since Disney World relaxed its face-covering policy for guests who were fully vaccinated. In mid-June, the theme park resort said fully-vaccinated guests could choose not to wear masks indoors or on rides.

Disney World began increasing capacity at its parks in May. It was during this time it also phased out temperature screenings.

According to CDC data, Florida reported a total of 16,038 new cases to the CDC for Tuesday, July 27. It was back on Jan. 15 when the state last reported a day with more than 16,000 cases.