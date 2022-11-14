Trevor Noah coming to Bass Concert Hall in April 2023

The tour will start in the U.S. on Jan. 20 in Atlanta before coming to Austin's Bass Concert Hall on April 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — Trevor Noah is coming back to Austin on his new world tour in April 2023.

Noah is once again touring the country for his new comedy tour called "Off the Record" shorty after his departure from the Emmy Award-winning "The Daily Show," which he has hosted on Comedy Central for the last seven years.

The tour will start in the U.S. on Jan. 20 in Atlanta before coming to Austin's Bass Concert Hall on April 20. The tour will visit 28 cities, including San Francisco, Boston, New Orleans and Chicago. Noah will spend almost a month in South Africa, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15, before returning to finish the U.S. tour.

Noah is known as the most successful comedian in Africa, in addition to writing and staring in 12 comedy specials and writing an autobiographical comedy book titled "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."

Tickets for the event at the Bass Concert Hall, located at 2350 Robert Dedman Drive on the University of Texas at Austin's campus, will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. on the Texas Performing Arts website.