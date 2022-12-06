Toby Keith battling stomach cancer, cancels performance at Ohio State Fair

Those who have purchased tickets in advance will be automatically refunded, according to a tweet from the state fair.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music star Toby Keith has canceled his performance at the Ohio State Fair next month after revealing on Sunday that he has been battling cancer for several months.

Keith announced on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

"So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait," Keith wrote.

Keith was scheduled to perform at the Ohio State Fair on July 28. Those who have already purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

State fair organizers say information about an alternate concert on July 28 is forthcoming.

According to his official website, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member had been scheduled to perform two concerts next week in Illinois and Grand Rapids, Michigan. He also had a handful of concerts scheduled from mid-July to early August.