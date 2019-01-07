AUSTIN, Texas — In 1980, Willie Nelson held his eighth annual Fourth of July Picnic at the Pedernales Country Club.

More than 50,000 people were in attendance as they packed the lawn and streets waiting to here all-day music. Not much has changed – even back then attendees were dealing with traffic issues trying to get to the event.

In that year, Nelson said it would be his last time on stage for the Fourth of July celebration. But fast forward 39 years later and Nelson is still performing for us!

This time it will be at the Circuit of the Americas' Austin360 Amphitheater. Music will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will go well into the night with a patriotic fireworks display.

Music will be featured by Willie Nelson & Family, Luke Combs, Alison Krauss and much more.

There are ticket options and even overnight camping available if you are too tired from the all-day celebration.

You can find more information about the event at the Circuit of the Americas' website.

