AUSTIN, Texas — They may be famous for their love of baseball, but it seems the cast of classic film “The Sandlot” have a soft spot for football as well.

The original cast members were spotted wearing burnt orange at the Texas-Kansas game at DKR Stadium on Saturday evening.

Actors Tom Guiry (Smalls), Patrick Renna (Ham) and Chauncey Leopardi (Squints) are in the Austin area this weekend for a special screening and meet-and-greet event in Dripping Springs on Sunday.

On Saturday, they took the opportunity to cheer on the Longhorns and take pictures with fans outside the stadium.

“’Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.’ Great having the original cast from The Sandlot here at DKR,” Texas Football wrote on Twitter.

Sunday’s event includes a meet-and-greet starting at 3 p.m., as well as food and drinks before a special outdoor screening of the movie from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

