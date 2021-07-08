The Price Center in San Marcos is calling for your best 'Faces and Places'

The show will go alongside a local photographers project 'The Martian Chronicles' that will take up one of the rooms.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A local community center is wanting your help in filling their next art installation.

The price center in San Marcos has a call for entries on their next show called Faces and Places.

This show will go alongside local photographer, Christopher Paul Cardoza's project that we covered earlier this year, where he's wanting to take pictures of everyone in the city.

For the director of the center, he feels art is growing in their community.

"More of the some in some ways because we're seeing, each show continues to get better. Each show we see new artists to us, first-time displayers to us. Each show our reach grows as well," said Clay DeStefano.

“Faces & Places” is open for all area artists and all media will be allowed. Artwork will be submitted on July 26 or 27 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A $10 application fee applies, and the Price Center will retain a 20% commission on any works sold.

For more information about art shows at the Price Center, please call 512-392-2900, stop by the center at 222 W. San Antonio St., or visit price-center.org or Facebook at Price Center & Garden.