Sports, dining and entertainment facility 'The Pitch' opening near Austin FC training facility

AUSTIN, Texas — "The Pitch" is a sports, dining and entertainment destination at the Austin FC training facility. The venue officially opens to the public on Friday, Feb. 11.

The Pitch is the latest attraction to the 50-acre Parmer Pond District, which includes the Austin FC St. David’s Performance Center.

The Pitch features several food and beverage concepts, a practice pitch and the five-acre “Parmer Pond.” Offerings include a burger bar featuring locally sourced beef, a Vietnamese rotisserie chicken concept, a beach bar alongside onsite sand volleyball courts, healthy wraps and bowls, and a bakery and coffee concept, all complemented by a selection of local beer and craft cocktails.

“The vision behind The Pitch at the Parmer Pond District is to be a first-of-its-kind sports, dining and entertainment destination,” Dave Greeley, president of Team Orbis and project lead for The Pitch, said. “This will be an unmatched experience for Parmer Austin tenants, Austin FC and club supporters, and the community. With its location adjacent to the St. David’s Performance Center, The Pitch is a venue that does not exist in Major League Soccer because it offers a unique opportunity to create social experiences aligned with Austin FC, Academy matches and in support of this community’s burgeoning soccer culture.”

Due to the proximity to the Austin FC training facility, The Pitch will serve as a place for fans to gather in support of their Club, watch an Austin FC Academy match and grow Austin’s soccer community. Austin FC Academy’s U17 squad was scheduled to face instate rivals FC Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 5, but the match was canceled due to winter weather.

“This new sports, dining and entertainment venue captures the spirit of Austin and the passion of its soccer community,” Anthony Precourt, CEO of Two Oak Ventures, said. “That enthusiasm is why we wanted to tap into the Austin sports market and this new gathering place is a perfect fit as a partner in the development of The Pitch.”

Additional amenities at The Pitch include:

Open-air venue with raised seating and casual dining

Large-scale TV viewing, including a 15’ X 9’ jumbo screen for sporting events

Active calendar of public and private events

Events Center, five-acre pond with jogging trails, pro-quality sand volleyball courts, mobile and single-point ordering, etc.

KVUE got a sneak peak of the The Pitch last week:

