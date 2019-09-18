COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup against No. 8 ranked Auburn, Texas A&M will host its first ever Hooey Yell Fest at the Pepsi Fan Zone at Kyle Field on Sept. 20.

Hooey Yell Fest is a free concert and entertainment event starting at 8 p.m., which will finish in time for Texas A&M's famous Midnight Yell Practice. Cory Morrow will headline the free concert. Texas A&M Class of 2011 graduate Ross Cooper will open the concert, as well, according to the university.

"With our passion for music, we were thrilled to lend our name to the Inaugural Yell Fest," Joey Austin, CEO and Founder of Hooey Brands, said. "We're humbled to have the opportunity to combine great music with the spirit and tradition of the Fightin' Texas Aggies."

Aside from the music, Hooey Yell Fest will feature numerous Pepsi Fan Zone attractions, including local food trucks and beer available to buy.

For more on Cory Morrow, visit his website here. And to check out some of the Aggies alum's music, check out Ross Cooper's website here.

Texas A&M takes on Auburn in Kyle Field on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Auburn Tigers enter the matchup undefeated at 3-0, while the Aggies' sole loss came against No. 1 ranked Clemson on the road.

