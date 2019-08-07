Terry Crews said he's up for the role of Ariel's dad, King Triton, in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

Last week, singer and actor Halle Bailey was cast as the mermaid Ariel in the upcoming film. Since then, fans have been taking to social media to propose other actors for certain roles.

RELATED: Halle Bailey tapped to play Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid'

Crews, the current host for "America's Got Talent," tweeted a photoshopped picture of himself portrayed as King Triton, Ariel's dad and ruler of the underwater kingdom Atlantica.

He even used the #ArielsGotTerry and #AmericasGotTerry, along with saying "Ariel's Dad!!!!" with a mermaid emoji.

Crews seems dedicated to the cause, adding it's a good thing he skips leg day since "mermen don’t have legs!"

An artist even created his own rendition of Crews as Triton, tossing his vote for Crews into the mix.

Entertainment Tonight reports Melissa McCarthy is "in talks" about her potential role as the movie's villain, Ursula.

Singer Lizzo was reportedly disappointed she was not chosen to play the tentacled villain.

