LOS ANGELES — The Sesame Workshop says Caroll Spinney, who gave Big Bird his warmth and Oscar the Grouch his growl for nearly 50 years on “Sesame Street,” died Sunday at the age of 85 at his home in Connecticut.
The Sesame Workshop said in a statement that the legendary puppeteer lived for some time with dystonia, which causes involuntary muscle contractions.
Spinney voiced and operated the two major Muppets from their inception in 1969 when he was 36, and performed them almost exclusively into his 80s on the PBS kids’ television show that later moved to HBO.
RELATED: 'Sesame Street' celebrates 50 years on the air
RELATED: 'We're not alone' - 'Sesame Street' tackles addiction crisis
What other people are reading right now:
- FBI investigating deadly shooting at NAS Pensacola as an act of terrorism
- St. Pete track star killed in Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting
- ‘My teacher said go hide’: Students relive moments during search for violent bank robber
- Elderly couple loses home in fire one day after burying son, and two months after their daughter's death
- 'Rare' cardinal appears male on one side, female on the other
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter