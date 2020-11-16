Walmart limits amount of customers in stores as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide

The nation's largest retailer says it will once again keep the capacity at no more than 20%.

The nation's largest retailer is imposing new restrictions on the number of customers allowed to enter its store at one time, due to the surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Here’s the Buzz: The retailer will now count the customers who enter and exit the store out of an abundance of caution, according to CNBC.

In April, the company began restricting the number of people to 20% of its store capacity, or lower if mandated by local officials. But for a brief period, the store stopped tracking the number of customers inside the store at once.

Walmart says it will once again keep the capacity at no more than 20%. To help with traffic flow, the store has extended its hours from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m., until further notice.

Starting November 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 AM to 11 PM until further notice. This will give customers more time to shop and help us disperse traffic throughout the day. Stores with more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. pic.twitter.com/mNFDhtWej8 — Walmart (@Walmart) October 23, 2020

Online shopping for the holidays

The shift to online shopping went into overdrive because of the pandemic and shoppers, but will companies be able to deliver on time?

Here’s the Buzz: A new survey conducted by Loqate reveals 73% of American consumers plan to do most, or all their holiday shopping online.

More than a quarter plan to ship presents directly from retailers to the person receiving the gift. Most people are expressing concern about packages arriving late.