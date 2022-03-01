Fans spot Stacey Abrams in 'Star Trek: Discovery' season finale

Stacey Abrams played the role of president of United Earth.

ATLANTA — You may see a Georgia gubernatorial candidate while binge watching a recent sci-fi series.

Stacey Abrams made a cameo in the season 4 finale of "Star trek: Discovery", playing the president of United Earth.

A self proclaimed Star Trek nerd, Abrams told reporters at Now This in 2019 she's been a fan of the series for years, since her sister introduced her to the show when she was a child.

"I saw the first episode of 'Star Trek: The Next generation' and I was hooked," Abrams revealed.

Showrunner Michelle Paradise told IndieWire she's surprised the show was able to snag some of the politician's time.

"Honestly, the number of times I’ve seen the episode, every time I see her face, I’m like, ‘Wow, that really happened.' That’s awesome," Paradise told reporters.

Fans online were star-struck after Abrams' Star Trek appearance, with some calling the casting "perfection."

Okay Star Trek!!! I see y’all casting Stacey Abrams as the President of Earth 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — William Grant Trill (@DynastyPsi) March 18, 2022

The Democrat is running for governor of the Peach State for the second time after losing to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. She's now up against Kemp once again, as well as several other republicans including former Georgia Senator David Perdue.