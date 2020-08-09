'Golden Girls' sitcom returning in Zoom special with all-Black female cast

Tracee Ellis Ross is teaming up with Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard and Regina King to perform their own take on an episode via Zoom.

ATLANTA — The pandemic has certainly brought out some creative moments for the television industry, and a classic TV sitcom is coming back for one night only via video chat.

The hit 1980s comedy “The Golden Girls” is returning with a 2020 twist.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is teaming up with Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard and Regina King to perform their own take on an episode of the series via Zoom.

Ross shared a photo on Instagram showing the all-Black female cast.

The project description calls it a re-imagined work -- supporting Color of Change, a racial justice organization.



It's free to watch, but you must register online.